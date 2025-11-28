WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: autopen | donald trump | joe biden | autopen

Trump Says He'll Cancel Biden Autopen Actions

By    |   Friday, 28 November 2025 03:37 PM EST

President Donald Trump on Friday intensified his challenge to the legitimacy of former President Joe Biden's official actions, declaring on Truth Social that "[a]ny document signed by Sleepy Joe Biden with the Autopen, which was approximately 92% of them, is hereby canceling and of no further force or effect."

Trump claimed Biden didn't even know what was being authorized in many cases, saying staff pushed documents through the signing machine without Biden's awareness.

He warned that if Biden now claims he personally approved those documents, "he will be brought up on charges of perjury."

"The Autopen is not allowed to be used if approval is not specifically given by the President of the United States," Trump wrote.

Trump has spent months arguing that Biden relied on the autopen for everything from executive orders to national-emergency extensions to routine certifications.

He has said Biden used it so frequently that "staff were effectively running the government with a machine."

Biden aides previously have acknowledged he used the autopen for executive orders, ceremonial proclamations, condolence letters, holiday statements, and emergency-status renewals, especially when traveling or recovering from medical procedures.

"The Radical Left Lunatics circling Biden around the beautiful Resolute Desk in the Oval Office took the Presidency away from him," Trump said.

Trump also added a photograph of Biden's autopen, rather than Biden himself, to the White House hallway display of presidential portraits, calling the attention of world leaders and other visitors to the display.

The image shows the device beside a stack of executive-order folders, with a plaque reading, "46th President, by Autopen."

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
President Donald Trump on Friday intensified his challenge to the legitimacy of former President Joe Biden's official actions.
autopen, donald trump, joe biden, autopen
261
2025-37-28
Friday, 28 November 2025 03:37 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved