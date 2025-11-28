Trump Says He'll Cancel Biden Autopen Actions

President Donald Trump on Friday intensified his challenge to the legitimacy of former President Joe Biden's official actions, declaring on Truth Social that "[a]ny document signed by Sleepy Joe Biden with the Autopen, which was approximately 92% of them, is hereby canceling and of no further force or effect."

Trump claimed Biden didn't even know what was being authorized in many cases, saying staff pushed documents through the signing machine without Biden's awareness.

He warned that if Biden now claims he personally approved those documents, "he will be brought up on charges of perjury."

"The Autopen is not allowed to be used if approval is not specifically given by the President of the United States," Trump wrote.

Trump has spent months arguing that Biden relied on the autopen for everything from executive orders to national-emergency extensions to routine certifications.

He has said Biden used it so frequently that "staff were effectively running the government with a machine."

Biden aides previously have acknowledged he used the autopen for executive orders, ceremonial proclamations, condolence letters, holiday statements, and emergency-status renewals, especially when traveling or recovering from medical procedures.

"The Radical Left Lunatics circling Biden around the beautiful Resolute Desk in the Oval Office took the Presidency away from him," Trump said.

Trump also added a photograph of Biden's autopen, rather than Biden himself, to the White House hallway display of presidential portraits, calling the attention of world leaders and other visitors to the display.

The image shows the device beside a stack of executive-order folders, with a plaque reading, "46th President, by Autopen."