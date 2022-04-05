Sen. Tuberville to Newsmax: Biden Depletes Reserves While Banning Drilling

President Joe Biden keeps blaming Russian President Vladimir Putin for high gasoline Prices rather than his own bad decisions, Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., tells Newsmax.

"I saw a picture today of Obama and Biden in the White House, and I couldn't pick out which one was the worst president we've ever had," Tuberville said Tuesday on "The Chris Salcedo Show." "It's a draw."

Conservatives have blasted Biden for canceling construction of the Keystone XL pipeline on Day 1 of his presidency through executive order as well as green energy initiatives pushed by far-left members of Congress. Such measures have resulted in the high gas prices seen today at the pump and in inflation in general, they charge, which were happening long before Putin's army invaded Ukraine, sparking sanctions against its energy sector.

"You know, we pumped 5 million barrels of oil a day out of the Permian Basin in Texas. Five million," Tuberville said. "And now he's going to take one million out of [U.S. strategic] reserves [per day], which we're gonna have to replace. I don't know how we're gonna replace them if we're not drilling."

The Biden administration has "no clue," the senator said. "There's no organization. There's no plan. The plan of doing away with our energy supplies, the plan of doing away with drilling. Give us an alternative of what you're gonna do. We can't run this country on EV cars and trucks. It's not gonna happen."

America has to be energy independent, Tuberville said, but that's difficult with 20% to 25% of the people in this country running it.

"They're very far-left Marxist-socialist," he said, adding that it's hard to believe that Biden, "who has been an American all of his life, that lived off this great country, that served in the Senate, would go this far left in such a short period of time."

