Rep. Roger Williams: Biden Policies 'Started' High Gas Prices, Inflation

Rep. Roger Williams, R-Texas, told Newsmax on Monday that President Joe Biden is to blame for high gasoline prices and record inflation, not big oil companies or Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Biden ''started it,'' Williams said on ''The Chris Salcedo Show.''

''Look at pre-Biden, and pre-COVID. Our economy was fantastic. I've been in business 51 years, employ hundreds of people as I sit here today, and it was good as it's ever been. [We had] more jobs than people and the industry. ... We were exporting.

''Then [Biden] comes in with [canceling] the [Keystone] XL pipeline, all his green new ideas, and in 18, or 16 months, he's destroyed [the economy]. A lot of them are trying to destroy our energy industry.''

Williams said it doesn’t make sense to release the fuel from our country's Strategic Pretroleum Reserve, only to have to buy it back again from other foreign sources.

''It's unbelievable the thinking that he has going tough his head, and it's really affecting our country,'' he said. ''That's why November is going to be important.''

Williams said that the government must stop printing money and then borrowing it to try to solve its problems, and the nation has to repair its supply chain.

One news outlet claims the average family will have to set aside an additional $5,200 next year to pay for the higher costs inflation is bringing.

''The $5,200 has to come from somewhere. It comes from their everyday savings accounts, or whatever we got,'' he said. ''We have to quit printing money and then turn around and borrowing that money. We've got to get our supply chain in line because businesses that have less inventory are going to have to raise prices.''

Williams said he can remember high inflation and interest rates in the past, and what that did to the country.

''I was in business 40 years ago, when you talked about high inflation, I remember the high interest rates,'' he said. ''We have got to stop the printing and borrowing of money. We've got to cut taxes.

''They don't want to do that. They're always about raising taxes. We've got to cut taxes across the board, let competition begin to get us out of this inflationary mode.''

Williams is seeking reelection in Texas' 25th Congressional District this year. He advanced from the state's Republican primary on March 1. The general election is on Nov. 8.

