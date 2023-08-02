×
Rasmussen: Newsmax Among Most Trusted News Sources

By    |   Wednesday, 02 August 2023 11:20 AM EDT

A Rasmussen study of U.S. cable news networks finds that Newsmax is rated among the most trusted by American viewers.

The Rasmussen survey released Wednesday put Newsmax solidly among the top cluster of cable news networks, with 12% of respondents saying they trust the network “the most.” CNN drew 14%, MSNBC 15% and Fox News with 23%.

“Considering Newsmax is a relatively new channel and available in 25 million less homes than our competitors, these numbers are amazing,” Chris Ruddy, CEO of Newsmax said.

“Increasingly Newsmax is a news brand Americans trust,” he said.

The survey found that the “most important” reason viewers tune into cable news is to get “both sides” on important issues.

Among conservative networks, Newsmax led the way for viewers seeking "both sides" with 78%.

Only 17% said they tune in because they want a network they agree with.

Newsmax held a 61-point differential between viewers wanting “both sides” and to “agree with” — topping Fox News by 11 points and OANN by 7.

Third-party and independent viewers also chose Newsmax as their No. 2 most trustworthy on cable TV over other leading networks including CNN, MSNBC, Fox Business, CNBC, and News Nation.

Newsmax is considered more trustworthy than CNN by 3 points in the critical age 40-64 demographic and is the second-most trustworthy network among middle-class homes making between $50,000-$100,000.

The data also suggests Newsmax is the least aligned with trusty CNN viewers. Those who chose Newsmax as their most trustworthy watch CNN 0% of the time, the survey found.

Rasmussen polling has been frequently hailed as one of the most reliable pollsters in America.

Rasmussen Reports polled 1,027 U.S. likely voters July 26-30. No margin of error was given for the results provided to Newsmax.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


