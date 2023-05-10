Study: Newsmax Among Most Trusted Media

The Economist/YouGov's 2023 Trust in Media survey is out this week and ranks Newsmax among the most favorably viewed cable networks in the U.S.

The new survey shows that 29% of U.S. adults describe Newsmax as "trustworthy" or "very trustworthy."

Here's how major cable news networks stack up as to trustworthy/very trustworthy:

CNN 39%

Fox News 38%

MSNBC 36%

Bloomberg 30%

Newsmax 29%

Newsmax's overall trustworthiness is increasing among the public — growing from 24% in March 2022 to 29% in the new study — a 20% jump in the past year.

Newsmax also logged the highest "net trust" percentage of any cable channel.

Newsmax achieved a plus-7 "net trust" percentage, placing it above CNN (plus-6), MSNBC (plus-5), and Fox News (plus-3). "Net trust" number is calculated by subtracting the untrustworthy percentage from those who consider it trustworthy.

When compared to the 2022 annual survey, Newsmax's "net trust" rating skyrocketed 10 points from a minus-3 to a plus-7.

Newsmax also boasts the highest "neutral" number, which is based on the percentage of viewers who find the outlet "neither trustworthy nor untrustworthy."

Here's the breakdown:

Newsmax 24%

CNN 22%

MSNBC 22%

Fox News 20%

"Considering Newsmax reaches 20 million less cable homes than Fox or CNN, we are making a major, positive impact with the public," said Christopher Ruddy, CEO of Newsmax.

Newsmax's demographic data the channel continues to have a balanced political audience, with 55% of viewers identifying as Democrats or Independents, according to MRI data.

The Economist/YouGov poll surveyed 1,500 adult Americans from April 3-9.