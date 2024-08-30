Harris Team's Faith Leader: Christianity 'Hijacked'

The Harris-Walz campaign this week hired Rev. Jennifer Butler, a longtime liberal activist, to be its national faith engagement director.

In 2022, Butler claimed that Christianity has been "hijacked by white supremacists" and called on people to reclaim the faith "from those who twist it to cause harm."

According to Religion News Service, Butler is a minister in the U.S. Presbyterian Church and the founder of Faith in Public Life, a nonprofit that aims to advance the "moral imperative for a just, inclusive and equitable country."

The activist reverend confirmed the appointment in a post on X on Wednesday, writing, "I am excited about my new role with #HarrisWalz2024!"

"With these two on the tickets, I believe we have an opportunity to reclaim faith for justice and end the idolatry of Maga Christianity that threatens all our freedoms," she wrote in a follow-up post.

Butler penned an opinion piece in 2022 that warned against the dangers of Christian nationalism and urged more Christians to "step up" and into the fray.

"We must do more than just watch the January 6th hearings aghast," she wrote at the time. "We cannot allow our faith to continue to be hijacked by white supremacists covered in religious language. For the sake of our faith and our democracy, we must denounce Christian nationalism and reclaim a faith that values and affirms the human dignity of all people. Including our own."

During an interview with MSNBC the next month, Butler said Christianity "has long been used to justify the oppression of others" and pointed to the Supreme Court's decision to reverse Roe v. Wade as a modern example.

"That is not my faith," she told the network. "As Christians, particularly as White Christians in this country… we need as Christians to speak more loudly about what our faith – that our faith calls us to resist the pharaohs, the Egyptian kings, the Roman Caesars of our day."

On Wednesday, the liberal activist rebuked pro-life Christians, writing in a post on X, "Being anti-Abortion was always a fig leaf for racism and anti-regulation/taxation agenda."

She also reposted a tweet in 2021 that said, "It's impossible to follow Jesus and not embrace CRT [Critical Race Theory]. Pass it on."

Taking to Instagram in November 2021, Butler denounced the acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse, who shot three protesters in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in self-defense. She called the not-guilty verdict "the newest face of an old evil" and accused Rittenhouse of "murdering" the two rioters who died after he shot them.

In 2017, Butler was arrested while protesting Republican efforts to repeal provisions of the Affordable Care Act on Capitol Hill.