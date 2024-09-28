Rep. Tiffany to Newsmax: Trump Well Positioned to Win Wisconsin

There's a clear distinction between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris, which is why the former president is "well positioned to be able to win Wisconsin's 10 electoral votes," said Rep. Tom Tiffany, R-Wisc.

"Besides the policies make a difference, and there's a clear distinction between him and Vice President Harris, that's why he's going to Prairie du Chien today," Tiffany said during an appearance on Newsmax's "Saturday Report."

"That's where an illegal immigrant came from Venezuela, a Venezuelan gang member, a year ago, through I believe it was the El Paso sector, came to Prairie du Chien, little bucolic town on the Mississippi River, 5,400 people.

"And this Venezuelan gang member beat the heck out of a woman as well as an underage girl in Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin," Tiffany said.

Wisconsin Republicans in recent days have held up the story of Alejandro Jose Coronel Zarate's arrest in Prairie du Chien as more evidence that people in the country illegally are committing crimes across the United States, not just in southern border states.

Prosecutors charged Coronel Zarate on Sept. 18 with sexual assault, child abuse, strangulation, and domestic abuse.

Police Chief Kyle Teynor posted statements on Facebook saying that Coronel Zarate is not a U.S. citizen and that he had two fake immigration documents, including a fake Social Security card. The chief added that Coronel Zarate's tattoos indicate he’s affiliated with the Tren de Aragua gang, which started in Venezuelan prisons and is posing a growing threat in the U.S.

Court records show Coronel Zarate was previously charged in Madison, the state capital, in December with strangulation, false imprisonment, battery, and disorderly conduct. According to a criminal complaint in that case, Coronel Zarate was driving with a female friend in November and attacked her when she tried to get out of the car.

The complaint does not say why. The woman told investigators that they were just acquaintances and Coronel Zarate was homeless.

Tiffany told Newsmax that "every state is a border state."

"We're seeing it in Wisconsin. President Trump needs to continue to emphasize that. And I think that's why this is a really good stop.

"And the news that just came out in the last 24 hours that there are 13,000 murderers that have been let in across our southern border, just tell the people the story about that, and they're going to vote for Donald Trump, I believe, on Nov. 5, including in Wisconsin. I think we're well positioned to be able to win Wisconsin's 10 electoral votes," he added.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.

