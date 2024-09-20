WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: wisconsin | brian schimming | newsmax | 2024 election

Wisconsin GOP Chair to Newsmax: Party Must Embrace Early Voting

By    |   Friday, 20 September 2024 12:50 PM EDT

Brian Schimming, the chairman of the Republican Party of Wisconsin, told Newsmax on Friday that Republicans must embrace early voting to avoid "going into Election Day 100,000 votes behind."

Schimming, in an interview on "Wake Up America," praised "the importance of what we do around the state," noting that Wisconsin has a population of just under 6 million people and that less than 30,000 votes have decided 12 statewide elections in the last 24 years.

"This is going to be a very, very close-fought state," he added. "We see it all over."

Schimming added that he's "been championing a big early-vote campaign here in Wisconsin," pointing out that Wisconsin had "the first state chairman to do it nationally."

He added, "Republicans have to stop going into Election Day 100,000 votes behind and expect to make it up in 13 hours. The arithmetic doesn't work, and we just got to accept that fact and do what it takes to win."

Schimming went on to say that the "number one" issue among voters in the state is the economy, but also noted that immigration has become a more widely talked about issue in one of the northernmost states in the country.

Theodore Bunker

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


