At Latrobe, Trump Calls Harris 'Threat to Democracy'

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump called Democrat Vice President Kamala Harris a "threat to democracy" during a campaign rally in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, on Saturday.

At the rally, carried live on Newsmax, Trump said Harris wouldn't even be the Democrat nominee if not for the party being "politically correct."

"Pennsylvania, you have to stand up and you have to tell Kamala Harris, who shouldn't be there, she shouldn't be. She's a threat to democracy. The way they took over. They call me a threat to democracy, right? She's a threat to democracy because she shouldn't even be the candidate," Harris told rallygoers. "They should have picked a candidate fairly, not just given it to her because they want to be politically correct."

Trump said senior Democrats targeted a weakened President Joe Biden and took away his reelection bid in the aftermath of the June 27 presidential debate that resulted in his poll numbers cratering.

"[W]hether you like him or not, you know, we had the debate and his numbers went down, he didn't have a good night, but that can happen," Trump said. "And they went into him. They said, 'We're not going to let you run. We're going to take it away.' That crazy Nancy [Pelosi] went in, Chuck Schumer went in ... They took it away from him. They just took it away from him. It's bad. And that is a threat to democracy if you think about it, right? That's a real threat to democracy."

Further, Trump said Biden might have ended up doing better in next month's election "because all we had to do is expose her as a lunatic."

"So you have to tell Kamala Harris that you've had enough, that you just can't take it anymore. We can't stand you," he rallied the crowd. "You're a s*** vice president. You're the worst, Vice President Kamala, you're fired! Get the hell out of here! You're fired! Get out of here!"

