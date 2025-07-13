Germany's Merz Wants to Use Coming Weeks to Find Solution to Trump Tariff Row

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Sunday said he will work intensively with French President Emmanuel Macron and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to resolve the escalating trade war with the United States.

"I discussed this intensively over the weekend with both Macron and Ursula von der Leyen," Merz told German broadcaster ARD, adding he had also spoken with U.S. President Donald Trump about the matter.

"We want to use this time now, the two and half weeks until August 1 to find a solution. I am really committed to this," Merz said.

President Donald Trump on Saturday threatened to impose a 30% tariff on imports from Mexico and the European Union starting on August 1, after weeks of negotiations with the major U.S. trading partners failed to reach a comprehensive trade deal.

Merz said the German economy would be hit hard by the tariffs, and he was doing his best to make sure U.S. tariffs of 30% were not imposed.

Unity in Europe and a sensible dialog with the American President were now needed, Merz said, although countermeasures should not be ruled out.

When asked if he would go along with counter-tariffs as proposed by France, Merz said: "Yes, but not before August 1."