Trump Leaves Protected Stage to Hug Fainted Supporter

Former President Donald Trump, speaking Wednesday at his first outdoor rally since the attempt on his life in Butler, Pennsylvania, in July, left his bulletproof-glass-enclosed stage to comfort a front-row rallygoer who reportedly fainted in the North Carolina heat while listening to him talk.

The former president, who spoke in Asheville, North Carolina, abruptly stopped his speech, asked what was wrong, and called for a doctor after the person, who was not identified, experienced difficulty.

"It is very hot here," Trump said, during his speech, which aired live on Newsmax and simulcast on the Newsmax2 online streaming platform. "I noticed it's very hot, and a lot of the people waited for days to get here. So I understand it. Take your time, doctor."

Seconds later, Trump left the podium and walked to the edge of the bulletproof glass, leaving the safety of the enclosure to go down the stage's stairs to check on the supporter. He was surrounded by his Secret Service detail.

He spoke with the supporter briefly, hugged the person, and then returned to the stage to finish his speech, to the cheers of the crowd.

