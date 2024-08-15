Bulletproof Glass to Be Added to Trump Rallies

Former President Donald Trump will now be encased behind bulletproof glass during outdoor campaign rallies, ABC News first reported.

The enhanced security measure comes after the attempted assassination on Trump at a July 13 rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

"They'd prefer that we be in an arena. I don't know why. But we're not giving up the outdoor rallies. You know, all those people that we had to turn away today, at an outdoor rally you can have," Trump said last month at a campaign event.

A Secret Service spokesperson told The Hill that while they could not comment on "specific protective means and methods," ensuring "the safety of our protectees is our highest priority."

Acting Secret Service Director Ronald Rowe said the agency would work to accommodate Trump's desire to host outdoor rallies.

"It's a campaign season, right? Candidates want to be out there. ... Whether it's an indoor site or an outdoor site, it's on the Secret Service to make sure that we create a secure environment," Rowe told reporters during a press conference.

"And listen, we identify challenges, we identify concerns and then it's on us to figure out what we need to do to mitigate that. So if there are going to be future campaign rallies outside it – it's going to be on us to make sure that we are providing all the assets and resources to make sure that those sites are indeed secure."