Dinesh D'Souza to Newsmax: Momentum Is on Trump's Side

Former President Donald Trump’s performance at the traditional Al Smith dinner, coupled with Vice President Kamala Harris’ questionable performance with Fox News’ Bret Baier, has reset the campaign this past week.

Author and filmmaker Dinesh D'Souza told Newsmax on Friday that “the momentum is on Trump’s side.”

Promoting his new film “Vindicating Trump,” D’Souza said his assessment of the presidential campaign is not a matter of “who’s up and who’s down” in national polling.

“I rather mean that Trump is breaking out and showing more and more of himself to the American people, and they're recognizing that this guy is a nice guy. He's hilarious, he's magnanimous, he's brave. And all of this has been shown in the face of things that Trump couldn't rehearse, like the assassination attempts. That was his natural reaction,” he said during an appearance on “Finnerty.”

The director behind the controversial film “2000 Mules” said conversely that the more people get to know Harris, the less they like her. “Meanwhile, I think people are getting a good look at Kamala Harris. The smoke is clearing. They're recognizing that she is, well, to use a phrase of the poet T.S. Eliot. He used the phrase 'hollow man.' And what he meant is someone who's all facade, nothing on the inside. I think that's Kamala Harris in a nutshell,” D’Souza added.

