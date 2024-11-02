Trump: Harris Will Bring '1929-Style Depression' 3 Days After Win

Former President Donald Trump had a dire warning for his crowd in Salem, Virginia, Saturday night: "If Kamala wins, you're three days away from the start of a 1929-style economic depression."

But, he was quick to add, "If I win, you're three days away from the best jobs, the biggest paychecks, the brightest economic future that the world has ever seen."

His comments came during one of his final rallies before voters decide the fate of his third campaign for the White House, and he based his remarks on Friday's announcement from the Bureau of Labor Statistics that said just 12,000 jobs were created in October, far less than estimates of 113,000 and up to 200,000 tha thad been made.

"I can't believe this happened," Trump said Saturday at a rally that aired live on Newsmax and simulcast on the Newsmax2 online streaming platform. "It was announced that Kamala's economy is like in a depression.

"The worst numbers I've ever seen, the worst numbers in many, many years. Kamala's economy added only 12,000 jobs. I've never heard of that before."

He added, "That's the good part because we lost nearly 30,000 private sector jobs, along with nearly 50,000 manufacturing jobs in one month."

And that, he said, is "not recession stuff. This is depression."

Further, under the Biden administration, which he referred to as "Kamala's catastrophic agenda," "more than 100,000 manufacturing jobs, this was just announced yesterday, they've been wiped out since the start of the year ... these are big numbers," Trump said. "You know, normally it's like 2,000 jobs, 4,000 jobs. It's almost a million jobs that were fake. These are fake jobs."

That means, Trump said, "You could end up with a Great Depression right now, the way that's going. Nobody can believe the numbers."

The former president also called on the current administration to release, before Tuesday, the number of jobs that have been lost in the Black community.

"The African American population of this country is being decimated by the hundreds of thousands of people that just keep pouring through the open borders because of stupid Kamala," he said.

"They should announce those numbers right now before the election, because you won't have one Black person that votes for Kamala. You won't have one. When you see those numbers, you're going to know exactly what I'm talking about."

Trump insisted, to cheers, that he is the "only candidate who can rescue our economy from obliteration and restore it to strength, prosperity, and greatness."

"I will do a real job for you," he added. "I'm going to work my a** off for you."

But Harris' "inflation nightmare has cost the typical American family $30,000," said Trump. "And you know what they did? They screwed up my energy policies and they spent money at levels that nobody's ever seen before, and now she wants to impose the largest tax hike in American history and raise your taxes by more than $3,000 a year."

He further insisted that there is "no job" more important than being the president of the United States if the president positively affects the country.

"Do you want to lose your life savings because we put a weak and ineffective person in the White House?" he said. "Do you want to lose your job and maybe your house and pension because Kamala has the economic understanding of a mere child?

"And would you trust Kamala Harris to talk Russia or China out of a war? I don't think so."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com