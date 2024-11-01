In Mich., Trump Rips Harris Over 'Pitiful' Jobs Report

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump mocked Vice President Kamala Harris over Friday's jobs report, calling it "bad news for them" four days before an election and asserting that the Biden-Harris administration has "driven our economy off a cliff."

Trump made the remarks at a rally in Warren, Michigan, on Friday, carried live by Newsmax2.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics announced the creation of 12,000 in October, a far cry from the estimates of 113,000 and up to 200,000.

"We have breaking news. It's actually bad news. It's only good for one thing if you happen to be running against the stupid fools that created this news. It was just announced a little while ago that the brand new jobs report proves that Kamala Harris and crooked Joe [Biden] have driven our economy off a cliff," Trump said.

"Nationwide, the economy created — this is the lowest number in years — a pitiful 12,000 jobs last month. Hundreds of thousands of jobs less than what it should be," Trump told the crowd.

"This is not good news for them. How would you like to have an election in four days and you just had the worst jobs report in the history of our country practically?" he added.

Trump also touted his trip to New Mexico on Thursday, linking the illegal immigration problem between the two states and insisting he can win there.

"We went to New Mexico. It's sort of in play," Trump said. "The people can't take it anymore. The people are pouring through the border. That's a real border state. But you're a border state in a different sense. Every state is a border state. They fly them in now to the Midwest, isn't that nice of them?"

Trump is vying to become the first Republican to win New Mexico since George W. Bush did it in 2004.

A KOB 4 poll in the state showed Trump trailing Democrat nominee Kamala Harris by six points in New Mexico, down from 8 points in September.

The RealClearPolitics polling average shows Harris with a 6.7-point lead in New Mexico.

