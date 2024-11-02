Trump at N.C. Rally: 'Our Crime Is Through the Roof'

Former President Donald Trump told supporters during a rally in Gastonia, North Carolina, Saturday that while Venezuelan crime is down 72%, "ours is through the roof."

"David Muir was wrong when he said American crime was down. I turned out to be right the following day," Trump said of a recent interview with the ABC News journalist, who said crime in the United States was down under the Biden administration.

"Our crime is through the roof," Trump said during the rally, which aired live on Newsmax and simulcast on the Newsmax2 online streaming platform.

Trump said Vice President Kamala Harris "has violated her oath of office" when it comes to immigration and "unleashed an army of gangs from prisons and jails and mental institutions," which should prevent her from "even being allowed to run for president," he told rallygoers.

"If Kamala is reelected, every town in America will be turned into a squalid, dangerous refugee camp. The United States is now an occupied country."

Trump invoked Hannibal Lecter, likening the fictional character to those "we are allowing into our country," and said liberals are a "threat to democracy."

Trump also took the press to task, saying his job would be "much easier" if the country had "an honest press."

"They've forced great people out of politics. They're bad people and have lost a lot of credibility," he said.

"Their rating is lower than Congress. How do you get lower than that?"

Harris is also slated to visit North Carolina Saturday, just three days before the election.

Reportedly, more than half of registered voters have cast their ballots in North Carolina, adding to the more than 70 million Americans who have already voted, according to the Election Lab at the University of Florida.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!