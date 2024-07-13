WATCH TV LIVE

trump | orban | ukraine | peace | holt | fleitz

Fleitz, Holt to Newsmax: Trump, Orban Alone Seek Ukraine Peace

Saturday, 13 July 2024 11:54 AM EDT

Former CIA analyst Fred Fleitz and retired Air Force Brig. Gen. Blaine Holt told Newsmax's "Wake Up America Weekend" Saturday that former President Donald Trump and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban are among the scant few global leaders actively working to end the Ukraine conflict.

This discussion follows Orban's recent visit to Florida to meet with Trump, marking their second meeting and occurring shortly after Orban's meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"Hungarian national security adviser and Hungary's ambassador to the United States told me Orban was at the NATO summit, but he left early to meet Trump. And one reason he left is because he was so isolated at the summit," Fleitz stated.

According to Fleitz, Orban was the only leader at the summit advocating for an end to the war in Ukraine.

"In the final communique of the summit, there wasn't one reference to a cease-fire or negotiations or peace talks. It's just Trump and Orban who want to end the war," he said.

Holt said, "That team that President Trump has is already working all of the networks. Prime Minister Orban is merely one of the leaders who's out in the open working with him."

Orban faces significant pressure from European leaders like Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European Commission, who are critical of his approach, according to Holt.

"They are putting pressure on Hungary because they want him to get back on the reservation and the fold. However, the elections went severely against the old guard in Europe.

"Orban represents this rising tide of demilitarized foreign policy, not using your weapons first, looking for a way to offramp these wars. And he's joined by a rising amount of new leaders in Europe who want to help President Trump reverse this very dangerous path we're on," he added.

Saturday, 13 July 2024 11:54 AM
