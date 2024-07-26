Blaine Holt to Newsmax: Trump Knows Bibi's in a Tough Spot

Speaking to Newsmax on Friday following Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's visit to Mar-a-Lago, retired U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Blaine Holt said former President Donald Trump is aware that the deals regarding the conflict in Gaza set forth by the Biden administration put Netanyahu in a precarious position.

Describing Netanyahu's situation on "The Chris Salcedo Show," Holt said Trump is "acknowledging the types of deals that the Biden administration wants Netanyahu to engage in would require his elimination from his own government within about nine minutes, because he's not in a position to do anything with Hamas other than to accept their surrender or destroy them militarily."

"Those are the options if Netanyahu is to stay in his government. They are unified behind this effort. President Trump knows that. But what he's also doing is probing for negotiable space. And it may be space ... that he's going to be very active with working in just months from now."

On Thursday, Trump said Netanyahu was "very nice to me" in his address to Congress but also cautioned the Israeli prime minister needed to end the war, according to CBS News.

"I want him to finish up and get it done quickly," Trump said. "You got to get it done quickly because they are getting decimated with this publicity. And, you know, Israel is not very good at public relations."

