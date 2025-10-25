Chuck Todd to Newsmax: Media's 'Biggest Mistake' Was De-Platforming Trump

Former "Meet the Press" host Chuck Todd told Newsmax on Friday that one of the greatest failures of mainstream journalism in recent years was the decision to de-platform President Donald Trump after the Jan. 6 Capitol riots — a move he said worsened polarization and damaged trust in the media.

"Well, I think the biggest mistake legacy media made was de-platforming Donald Trump," Todd said in an interview on Newsmax's "Finnerty."

"I think the reaction post-January 6th of suddenly saying anybody who was on the other side of that issue wouldn't certify the election and de-platforming him off of Twitter and Facebook — now X, of course — it made everything worse because what happened," Todd added.

"We have now completely different ecosystems, and that is less healthy for the system than anything else," he continued.

Todd, who resigned from NBC News in January 2025, argued that cutting Trump off major social media platforms also deepened the divide between Americans and news sources.

"If I'm willing to sit down with Vladimir Putin or the president of Iran, you're telling me you can't interview somebody who voted not to certify on January 6th?" he asked. "I found that I was one of those people who didn't want to sign on to that sort of unofficial pressure campaign that many did."

He said the decision to isolate Trump and his supporters became a "core mistake of the intelligentsia of the left," and one that set the tone for the years that followed.

Todd, who now hosts "The Chuck Toddcast," said he understands why many conservatives view him as a left-leaning journalist but rejects the idea that every media figure must take sides.

"I think both left and right sometimes look at somebody who's not on their side and assume they must be on the other side," he said.

"Some of us are swimming in the middle of this stream," Todd added. "I accept the premise that if you're not on one side or the other, people get skeptical, but I'd like to think, believe it or not, some of us are stuck here."

Todd said he accepts that perception is subjective.

"Ultimately, all you have is your own personal credibility," he said. "You stick with your facts."

And, Todd added, "At the end of the day, I think our job is to help. I'm not here to tell you to drink the water; my job is to lead you to the stream."

The veteran journalist also faulted legacy media for failing to press former President Joe Biden on his age and fitness during his time in office.

He said that at NBC News, internal polling consistently showed public concern about Biden's mental sharpness, but those issues weren't reflected in coverage.

"There was always this disconnect about dealing with the question," Todd said. "There were way too many accepting of the premises, which I think we both know, had it been somebody else showing problems, would have been treated very differently."

Both major parties face challenges in communicating with voters, said Todd, but he added that he thinks Trump's current political strategy appears less visible than it did during his first term.

"How come he's not traveling the country selling his programs anymore?" Todd asked. "He's not talking to the American public the way he did as much in his first term, and I think politically that's a problem for him."

On the economy, Todd said Trump's trade policies and deportations have created uneven effects.

"If you have some money, you're doing well because the stock market's doing well," he said. "But if you don't have any money in the stock market, you're not feeling the upside of this Trump economy."

Despite the changes in his career, Todd said he doesn't miss the grind of Sunday politics.

"Occasionally I'll miss a Sunday," he said, "but I'm really enjoying the longer interview format."

Todd added that his current podcast format allows for an intimate relationship with the audience and is less antagonistic. "I enjoy these longer interviews," he said.

