Dick Morris to Newsmax TV: McConnell-Trump Feud Start of a GOP, MAGA Civil War

Former presidential political adviser Dick Morris says Donald Trump’s attack on Mitch McConnell was valid and called their friction the start of a Civil War.

“Mitch McConnell began this. Right after he voted to acquit Trump, he accused him of everything the Democrats said he did. … Trump was absolutely right for going after McConnell,” Morris said Wednesday during an appearance on Newsmax TV’s “The Chris Salcedo Show” after Trump issued a blistering attack on the Senate Minority Leader, calling him an “unsmiling political hack” who should be thrown out of office.

“A lot of Republican senators feel he pulled the rug out from under him. This is not just the smackdown. This is the start of a Civil War, between the Republicans and the movement, Republicans and the MAGA, McConnell and Trump,” Morris added.

Trump issued his scathing statement on Tuesday, one day after McConnell appeared to patch up a GOP divide over Trump’s impeachment trial for allegedly inciting the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

Because he was acquitted, Trump remains eligible to run for president again in 2024.

Morris said anyone associated with Trump will have great success.

“You’re going to see that play out throughout all of 2022. Every single race in ’22 where an incumbent Republican senator is running, who was squishy on his support of Trump, or voted against Trump, or a Republican congressman who voted for impeachment. You’re going to see them get in primary fights by Trump endorsed candidates. You’ll have the Trump candidate and McConnell candidate, and they’ll fight each other in the primaries, and I think Trump will win somewhere north of 100 percent of those races and really complete the takeover of the Republican Party,” he said.