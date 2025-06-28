Matt Schlapp to Newsmax: Trump's Focus on Values Drew Latino Voters

President Donald Trump's 2024 election results among Latino voters were higher than had been previously thought, according to a new Pew Research Center analysis, and CPAC Chairman Matt Schlapp agreed on Newsmax that it was because of his focus on values.

"This approach with Latino voters was not just some kind of pandering," said Schlapp, commenting on Newsmax's "The Count" Saturday, while the first CPAC Latino event is being held this weekend in Miami.

"This approach with Latino voters was not just some kind of pandering. We actually had a policy agreement," he added. "We think people of faith should be cherished in this country. We think that families are the most important building block of society."

According to the analysis, Trump got 48% of the Latino voters in the election, compared to 51% for Vice President Kamala Harris.

However, in the 2020 race, Trump got 36%, compared to 61% for former President Joe Biden, meaning that there was a 22-point swing toward Trump in the 2024 election.

Meanwhile, many Latino voters are in the United States after fleeing communism in their homeland, and "hate the idea that we have a Democratic Party that's embracing elements of communism … these issues are incredibly important to Hispanic voters," said Schlapp.

He added that the "best part of everything" is that there is a policy convergence, "and it's not just because we had outreach; it's because we had commonality."

Meanwhile, Trump has shown his strength this week with his actions against Iran and more, and despots in other countries are "quaking in their boots" when they see him make a policy declaration, said Schlapp.

"Iran will never have a nuclear weapon," he said. "America is back, baby. We're standing up for freedom. We're not going to put our military and put boots on the ground all over the world, but if the president of the United States declares there's a policy that the United States will not abide by, he's going to be serious about it."

