Eduardo Bolsonaro to Newsmax: My Father Facing 'Lawfare' Like Trump

Eduardo Bolsonaro, the son of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, said Saturday on Newsmax that his father is being targeted with the same kind of "lawfare" that President Donald Trump has faced in the United States.

Eduardo Bolsonaro, a member of Brazil's Chamber of Deputies, is in the United States this weekend for a speech at CPAC Latino, where the Conservative Political Action Conference and Latino Wall Street are gathering at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida.

Previewing his speech with Newsmax's "Saturday Agenda," Eduardo Bolsonaro said he was speaking out about Brazilian Supreme Federal Court Justice Alejandro de Moraes and his role in the prosecution of Jair Bolsonaro.

Earlier this month, Brazil's federal police formally accused the former president of wrongdoing after a probe into the alleged illegal surveillance by spy agency ABIN of Supreme Court justices, journalists, and lawmakers while he was in office.

"The Supreme Court, through this leadership of Alejandro de Moraes, is creating a new model of censorship that they are going to export all around the world," Eduardo Bolsonaro said. "So we are here to denounce that and to tell the Americans to look closely at what is happening in Brazil."

The former Brazilian president is being accused of staging a "coup d'etat" in 2023, comparing it to the protests at the Washington, D.C., Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, his son said.

"Our Jan. 8th, it was a riot — very sad, but a protest that went too far," Eduardo Bolsonaro said. "But they are using that, trying to persecute all the right-wing politicians, and that's why they are trying to jail [Jair] Bolsonaro. They are looking to condemn him to about 30 years in jail in August now, because they want to take him out of the next year's election."

And that, said Eduardo Bolsonaro, is a "dangerous playbook."

Meanwhile, he said he sees Hispanics in the United States moving in a more conservative direction, after Trump nearly won their vote in 2024.

"For the most part, the Latinos that come to the United States, they are basically running away from their countries because of the lack of opportunities to find a job or maybe about the criminality," said Eduardo Bolsonaro. "So when we arrive here, we want to rebuild our lives."

Latinos also have it "clear in their mind" that something they do not want to happen again is that the United States becomes socialist, he said.

"That's why we have a big support for Trump, for the Republican Party, because this is the way that we want to follow," he said. "And this event here, this Latino CPAC, helps to clarify other people so they do not go to the ambushes of the socialists."

