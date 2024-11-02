Dick Morris to Newsmax: Harris Running on 'Not' Trump

Dick Morris, author and adviser to former President Donald Trump, told Newsmax Vice President Kamala Harris's campaign messaging has shifted from joy to not Trump.

"I think that Harris's whole campaign comes down to one sentence: I am not Donald Trump," Morris told "Saturday Report." "And that's not going to be the basis for people to elect the president. And I think that she has way overdone the negatives.

"You have to realize that Trump was president for four years. If he was a devoted follower of Adolf Hitler, we would have known that during the four years he was in office, and we didn't.

"And I think that Harris has gone way overboard in that. And I think it's a big mistake," he said.

"Trump, for all of the combativeness he has against his political opponents, has criticized Harris — but not heavily personally — and emphasized very much his program on the border, on no tax on tips, no tax on overtime, and other stuff that is far more relevant to voters."

