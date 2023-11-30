Trump Jr. to Newsmax: Republicans Allowed Dems to Steamroll Them

Republicans have allowed Democrats to steamroll them at "every occasion" and have been weak in their probe into Hunter Biden's business dealings, Donald Trump Jr., said Thursday during an appearance on Newsmax.

Hunter Biden on Tuesday offered to testify publicly before Congress, striking a defiant note in response to a subpoena from Republicans and setting up a potential high-stakes faceoff even as a separate special counsel probe unfolds and his father, President Joe Biden, campaigns for reelection.

Trump Jr. slammed the "two-tier justice system" and said he went before Congress five times in what turned out to be "sham" probes.

He also described Republicans as "a bunch of weaklings" run over by Democrats.

"We send a bunch of weaklings there who don't actually represent their constituency or what their conservative voters would actually want. They get to D.C., they get shamed, they get embarrassed, they get put into a corner by the radical leftists," he told Newsmax's "Newsline."

Hunter Biden slammed the subpoena's request for closed-door testimony, saying it can be manipulated. But Rep. James Comer of Kentucky, chair of the House Oversight Committee, stood firm, saying Republicans expect "full cooperation" with their original demand for a deposition.

Hunter Biden's lawyer called the inquiry a "fishing expedition," a response in line with the more forceful legal approach he's taken in recent months as congressional Republicans pursue an impeachment inquiry seeking to tie his father to his business dealings.

Trump Jr. says there's plenty of evidence to charge Hunter Biden.

"The mainstream media complex still says there is no evidence ... other than 80,000 emails from Joe Biden under an alias, other than wire transfers, other than family members all the way down to grandchildren and ex-girlfriends being on the payroll of seemingly the Chinese Communist Party," he said.

"It's absolutely laughable."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find N ewsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com