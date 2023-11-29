Email Ties Hunter's Cash From China to $40K Check to President

An email from an investigator about bank money laundering shows he raised concerns in 2018 about money from China that allegedly was used to fund a $40,000 check to President Joe Biden.

The email, obtained by subpoena from the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability, shows the investigator's concerns about an initial $5 million funding from Northern International Capital Holdings — an affiliate of CEFC China Energy, which is linked to the Chinese Communist government — and "subsequent erratic payments" to Hudson West III, Hunter Biden's joint venture with a Chinese national, and Owasco PC, an entity owned by Hunter Biden.

"The bank investigator emphasized how Hudson West III did not have any investment projects at the time, yet money was being paid to Owasco PC without any services provided," the committee said in a news release. "The bank investigator also noted China's pattern of targeting children of politicians to purchase political influence through 'sweetheart deals.'"

Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., chair of the Oversight Committee, recently revealed that Joe Biden received $40,000 from the account of his brother, James Biden, and his sister-in-law, Sara Biden, in the form of a personal check.

"The money that landed in Joe Biden's bank account was funded by a complex web of financial transactions that began with the initial $5 million funding from Northern International Capital Holdings," the news release said.

The committee alleges on Aug. 8, 2017, Northern International Capital sent $5 million to Hudson West III. That same day, Hudson West III sent $400,000 to Owasco PC. On Aug. 14, 2017, Hunter Biden wired $150,000 to Lion Hall Group LLC, a company owned by James Biden and Sara Biden. On Aug. 28, 2017, Sara Biden withdrew $50,000 in cash from Lion Hall Group and then deposited the money into her and her husband's personal checking account on the same day. On Sept. 3, 2017, Sara Biden cut a check to Joe Biden for $40,000 for a "loan repayment."

"Long before our investigation into President Biden's corruption, a bank money laundering investigator raised the exact concerns that we raised publicly about the Biden family business: 'payments appear erratic,' 'does not appear to have any services rendered,' 'no current business purpose,' and 'China target[s] children of politicians and purchase of political influence through "sweetheart deals,"'" Comer said in the news release. "Those are the words of a bank investigator who was just doing his job. The bank investigator was so concerned about Hunter Biden's financial transactions with the Chinese company, he wanted to reevaluate the bank's relationship with the customer.

"Even worse, we know that the sitting president of the United States knew about, participated in, and benefited from his family's shady China dealings. Joe Biden showed up to his son's CEFC meetings and benefited from the money wired from China. The White House and their corporate media allies' efforts to excuse and cover up this blatant corruption is appalling to the American people."