Rep. Jim Jordan to Newsmax: Official Inquiry Vote Gives GOP Leverage

A formal vote by the full House to authorize an impeachment inquiry will make "for a stronger case" against President Joe Biden for peddling influence through his family's foreign business dealings, Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, told Newsmax on Thursday.

Jordan chairs the House Judiciary Committee, which is helping the Oversight and Accountability Committee probe the Bidens' business dealings.

It was reported Wednesday that House Republicans are considering holding a formal vote next month to authorize the impeachment inquiry as the party looks to legitimize its investigation into wrongdoing.

"We would like to go to a formal vote for an impeachment inquiry. You don't have to do that. We're in an impeachment inquiry," Jordan told "Wake Up America" co-host Rob Finnerty. "

"The speaker of the House said that there's no requirement, but it's a stronger case if you have to go to court to fight these things."

House Speaker Mike Johnson has expressed some caution about the impeachment push, warning against a rush to judgment. But he says the evidence already uncovered by Republican chairmen is "alarming."

Jordan told Finnerty that work remained before the House could consider an impeachment vote.

"We learned so much when we actually had Devon Archer, one of his [Hunter Biden's] business partners, under oath in a deposition earlier this year … there's a handful of key people that I think we do need to talk to, and then we make a decision based on all the facts, and what we may learn from those individuals, and how that squares with other testimony we've received and the documents."

Jordan stressed that getting to a vote on impeachment "depends on the facts" and must be done properly.

"I do think this impeachment inquiry vote that we want to take in the House, and I think we're gonna have the votes for it," he said, "I think will be helpful when we inevitably have to go to court to get documents and to get these depositions done in the sequence that they need to be done," the chair said.

Before his appearance concluded, Jordan was asked whether embattled Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., should be expelled from the House. The chamber is expected to vote Friday on whether to expel Santos, who faces criminal corruption charges and new accusations that he misspent campaign money.

"I'm against it," Jordan said. "I think that's always a decision between the person in office and the voters back in his or her district. That's how our system works, and we have due process. I'm against it."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find N ewsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com