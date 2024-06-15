Jesse Jane Duff to Newsmax: 'Personable' Trump Resonates

Former President Donald Trump is resonating with Black voters because he sees everyone as having potential, Jesse Jane Duff, the ambassador for America First Policy Institute, said on Newsmax following Trump's afternoon roundtable at an African American church in Detroit Saturday.

"President Trump is personable," Duff, who appeared on Newsmax with Trump's 2016 foreign policy advisor George Papadopoulos, commented. "I will just tell you what you see is actually genuine love of people. He sees every person as having a potential in this world that they should be able to meet."

Trump also "gets it" that "economic indifference has been passed down" to the Black community, said Duff.

"He's been in business long enough to know that many communities have been forgotten, particularly by Democrats."

Trump also knows how to make appearances such as in the Bronx, "where the majority is nonwhite" and in New Jersey, and he is a "magnet for people because they know he's a successful businessman," Duff said. "He has elevated many people who have worked with him to the positions that they currently are in, that would never have gotten anywhere without his energizing support and his ability to generate business."

Papadopoulos, meanwhile, noted that Trump had a "very successful coast-to-coast tour" of the United States while campaigning and in Michigan Saturday, where he will also speak with Turning Point Action while talking about his leadership experiences and to point out that he was there to listen to the voters and their concerns.

"That's why he's resonating," he said. "He is the people's president. He's more popular than ever before. The energy is even higher than 2016, and nothing can stop this. Not the Democrats, not the lawfare, nothing else."

