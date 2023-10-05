Dershowitz: N.Y. AG James Out to Get Trump as Promised

New York Attorney General Letitia James won’t be reelected if she doesn’t “get Trump” as promised, says Harvard emeritus law professor Alan Dershowitz.

“She ran on the promise to get Trump. The title of my newest book is 'Get Trump.' That's based on her campaign pledge,” he told Newsmax TV’s “National Report" Thursday.

“She promised to get Trump, and if she doesn't get Trump, she won't be reelected, so I wouldn't have used the words that Trump used, but he's absolutely correct.”

Trump on the third day of trial Wednesday in the case against his real estate empire disparaged James outside the courtroom as an “animal.”

“They made up a fake case. They’re fraudulent people. The judge already knows what he’s gonna do,” Trump charged. “He’s a Democrat judge out of the clubhouses. He’s controlled, and it’s a shame.”

James sued Trump and the Trump Organization in September for fraud, accusing the former president and his allies of inflating the value of their real estate assets.

Dershowitz said the case had no merit.

“Nobody goes after somebody who may have inflated the value of their buildings when in fact no harm was caused, and anybody who knows Trump knows the reason. If he didn't [inflate] the value of the buildings, they had nothing to do with loans, they had to do with he wanted to be the richest guy around.

“If he did exaggerate, he wanted to exaggerate his wealth not to defraud anybody, but just to show off. That's Donald Trump. And so, because this law doesn't require an intent to defraud anybody, they use this law, but you know you don't use the law of New York to protect big banks when they can protect themselves.”

No doubt “this is a political prosecution by a politicized attorney general, the DA of Manhattan,” he added.

“It is destroying our legal system. It is weaponizing our legal system for ideological and partisan purposes and whether you're a Democrat like me or a Republican, you should be appalled at this because today it’s Trump, tomorrow it’s you.”

