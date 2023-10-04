×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: alina habba | donald trump | civil case | fraud | new york city | arthur engoron | letitia james

Alina Habba to Newsmax: Fighting N.Y. Case 'Very Important' to Trump

By    |   Wednesday, 04 October 2023 10:42 AM EDT

Former President Donald Trump will likely be "in and out as he sees fit" during his civil business fraud lawsuit trial in New York City while being taken off the campaign trail to fight for his family's business, Alina Habba, one of the attorneys representing him in the case, told Newsmax on Wednesday.

"It's very important to him," Habba said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "His entire life was not the presidency. The Trump Organization was Donald Trump, so this is important to him, and I think it sends a good message to New Yorkers and the world that at the end of the day, he's a human being. He's an American. He has a business. He's trying to make money."

She added that Trump wants the business he started to thrive and it has, and that he's "worth billions more than what's on his statement of financial condition."

Habba, however, declined to comment on the gag order Judge Arthur Engoron issued Tuesday after Trump recirculated a disparaging social media post about the judge's principal law clerk, Allison Greenfield.

She did however comment on New York's Democrat Attorney General Letitia James, accusing her of "ignoring the streets of New York and is doing this, in my opinion, for political gain. [She] campaigned in 2018 on getting Donald Trump, and we've got the campaign video to prove it."

Trump is slated to testify at the end of the month. His sons Eric and Donald Jr. are also likely to take the stand, Habba said.

"They have nothing to hide," she commented. "There wasn't an injured party. Everybody made money. The loans were paid back. Ultimately, we have a statute of limitations for a reason. This judge is allowing things that have expired, dating back to as long as 2011. What's the strategy there?"

She added that she would not comment on the defense's privileged conversations, "but if you look at the decision from June, the appellate division was pretty clear on the statute of limitations … it's our position that that's being disregarded at this point, so we just keep objecting."

Meanwhile, the case is one of civil liability, and Engoron in September issued a ruling that holds Trump and the Trump Organization liable for fraud, mirroring the central allegation in James' lawsuit against Trump."We already are liable the minute before we walked in," said Habba.

"He did it without looking at experts and without listening to witnesses," she said. "He granted that on summary judgment … we already were found liable for all of the things that they wanted to effectively accept, multiple counts of the same, before we walked into court."

Habba on Wednesday also refused to comment on the legal team's strategy concerning the ruling that a bench trial, not a jury trial, would be held. Still, she rejected blame for not checking a box to demand a jury, saying that there "is no box."

"There was no box to check," she said. "It is up to the judge if he wants to have a bench trial. He did want to have a bench trial. Obviously, we thought about it. Obviously, we know about challenging it."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Sandy Fitzgerald

Sandy Fitzgerald has more than three decades in journalism and serves as a general assignment writer for Newsmax covering news, media, and politics. 

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Former President Donald Trump will likely be "in and out as he sees fit" during his civil business fraud lawsuit trial in New York City while being taken off the campaign trail to fight for his family's business, Alina Habba, one of the attorneys representing him in the case said.
alina habba, donald trump, civil case, fraud, new york city, arthur engoron, letitia james
574
2023-42-04
Wednesday, 04 October 2023 10:42 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved