Rep. Van Duyne to Newsmax: Trump Needs 'Partnership' With Congress

Rep. Beth Van Duyne, R-Texas, told Newsmax on Monday that Congress will have to work with President-elect Donald Trump to pass legislation that will prevent future administrations from reversing his immigration policies.

Van Duyne told "National Report" that "the Biden administration from day one started with executive orders, one after another, completely taking apart the border security that was created under President Trump's first administration."

The Texas Republican predicted that Trump, upon taking office, will also use executive orders "to take away those policies … the catch and release program that the Biden administration brought back" and the CBP One app, which helps migrants apply for entry into the U.S., and which Van Duyne noted "does nothing more than get people into our country faster, illegally."

She added that "a partnership between Congress and this new administration" is needed to pass a border bill that includes "those same policies that were working in the Trump administration that we're hoping to bring back" and "can actually extend longer than just an executive order" to prevent the next president from reversing these policies as Biden did upon taking office with many of the first Trump administration's immigration policies.

Van Duyne said, "I’m very, very happy, very, very thrilled that President Trump is taking it seriously, and he's willing to do whatever means are necessary to be able to protect our country and be able to protect our citizens."

She also praised Trump's choice for border czar, former acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement Tom Homan, saying he's "a fantastic pick."

