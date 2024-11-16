Rep. Van Duyne to Newsmax: GOP Unified to Support Trump Policies

Rep. Beth Van Duyne, R-Texas, expressed optimism on Newsmax Saturday, describing a more cohesive Republican House under Speaker Mike Johnson, emphasizing the party's commitment to Trump-aligned economic policies, border security, and regulatory reform.

Van Duyne spoke confidently about the future of the Republican-controlled House, predicting a more unified effort to advance policies aligned with former President Donald Trump's vision.

Speaking on "Saturday Agenda," Van Duyne highlighted recent leadership elections and the lack of division that characterized previous sessions.

"Speaker [Mike] Johnson was not challenged by anyone," Van Duyne said. "He got unanimous votes to move forward with our speaker, which is going to happen. We put it to the floor vote in the next couple of weeks. And, you know, our rules packages — we did not have nearly the debates that we had two years ago."

"I think you're going to see a much more unified Republican Party, a much more unified Republican House that's moving forward," Van Duyne said. "If we want to get these promises that we all campaigned on through — talking about the economy, talking about a border bill, talking about leadership through strength, and supporting this president and supporting what the Senate is going to move forward with — we have got to stay together."

"When you're fighting against a president who won't sign any of your bills into law, that's one thing. But now we have all talked about what we need to do to get the economy back on track," Van Duyne said. "We were able to, in this last session, pass some significant bills, but they didn't go anywhere in the Senate or the White House."

Looking ahead, Van Duyne detailed priorities for the Republican agenda, including tax relief, border security, and regulatory reform.

"We are working on tax relief for American families, recognizing the fact that this crushing inflation caused by the four years of this Biden-Harris administration has got to stop. We've got solutions for that, and we're going to be putting together a massive — we're calling it the 'Super Bowl' of tax bills," she said, outlining plans for the first 100 days under a potential Republican presidency.

Van Duyne also expressed enthusiasm about collaborating with people like Tom Homan, the proposed border czar, and Elon Musk, whose role in cutting regulations she views as essential.

"Working with Tom Homan to get our border secure — I am so excited. I love Tom; he has had great experience, great ideas, and I can't wait to work with him," she said. "And let's face it, looking at Elon Musk and what he's going to do coming in to slash the overburdensome regulations that these agencies have imposed on our small businesses across the country is necessary."

"We talk about being the party of small government. It's time that we actually put our message out there — but we actually get it done," she said.

