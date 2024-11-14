Rep. Van Duyne to Newsmax: Gaetz 'Works Well' With Trump

President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday surprised much of the political world by nominating former Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., to be the next attorney general.

Gaetz then promptly resigned from Congress, allowing Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., and Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis to work on finding a replacement.

Rep. Beth Van Duyne, R-Texas, told Newsmax on Thursday that Gaetz is another "strong personality," that "he works very well with the president," adding that Gaetz is a key component of Trump's larger plan of cabinet members.

"These are people who have been vetted. These are people he [Trump] has a close relationship with and that he trusts. He's putting together a strong cabinet that's not reflecting a DEI mentality to check the box. But people who already have a strategy to move forward, a blueprint, and they are ready to go," Van Duyne said on "Wake Up America."

Van Duyne then offered high praise for Trump's pick to be border czar, former director of Immigration Customs and Enforcement Tom Homan, who has a history of being direct when it comes to addressing the migrant crisis.

"Let's face it, that guy is a rock star," Van Duyne said. "He is the boss. And when you look at my state of Texas, we need to have a strong border czar who is willing to work not just with the Congress, but also with the state of Texas. And I think Tom is a phenomenal pick."

