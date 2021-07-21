Trump Spokeswoman Harrington: Biden Hasn't Asked Trump for Help on COVID

The Biden White House has not reached out to former President Donald Trump to work together on an effort to encourage people to get their COVID-19 vaccinations because "they're not interested in helping the country or making America great," Trump spokeswoman Liz Harrington said on Newsmax Wednesday.

"If they were, they would reach out to President Trump all the time because he gave them the keys, just like on the order with the most secure border in history," Harrington told Newsmax's "National Report." "Now they're just looking for someone else to blame for their own failures."

Her comments come after White House press secretary Jen Psaki commented that other former presidents have already put out public service announcements about the vaccine and that the administration doesn't believe it needs to give Trump an "embroidered invitation" to take similar action.

"When President Trump was delivering on Operation Warp Speed, defying all the experts, beating all the expectations, what were Joe Biden and Kamala Harris doing?" said Harrington. "They were the ones who were expressing doubt over the vaccine. They were playing politics, putting their own interests over the country, and that's what they're doing now they're trying to blame someone else."

She added that the American people are "smart" and can make informed decisions, and Trump will continue to spread his message and work for the country.

When asked if Trump will release his own PSA without the current administration, however, Harrington said that Americans know how he feels about the vaccines.

"He's very proud of Operation Warp Speed, but at the end of the day, it's up to the American people to make these decisions," said Harrington. "There shouldn't be mandates. They shouldn't be forced into it. You shouldn't hold education or your jobs over it."

Trump, meanwhile, released a statement in recent days explaining that people don't trust the Biden administration.

"They do not trust the election results, and they have no faith in this regime," Harrington said. "That's why there's a lot of people who are doubting (the vaccines) and they just don't want anything to do with it. That's their right. They don't trust the Biden administration, and that's their own doing."

Meanwhile, with Trump being blocked from Twitter and Facebook, Harrington has been sharing his statements online, drawing criticism from the media for allowing his statements to go out.

"Isn't it nice?" she responded. " We have our very own thought police. It's absolutely amazing. You have the big tech censorship and you have so many in the left-wing media who are so eager to silence opposing views, and it's very dangerous."

Harrington added that the former president's Big Tech lawsuit is "important for the future of our country."

Facebook, Twitter, and Google "don't want the voice of the 45th president, United States to be seen or heard," she continued. "They don't want his message to be out because it's the truth and because it's powerful, and our movement is growing, they're going to do everything they can."

