Rep. Donalds to Newsmax: Fauci 'Lost His Credibility'

Dr. Anthony Fauci has "lost his credibility" because he's been "wrong more than he's been right," but the Biden administration won't remove him as director of the National Institutes of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Rep. Byron Donalds said on Newsmax Wednesday.

"The American people see it," the Florida Republican told Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "They don't really want to hear from him anymore."

But Fauci, he added, is a "bureaucrat" who has remained in Washington D.C. for three decades and he will "do whatever he needs to keep his job."

Donalds' comments come after Fauci and Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., engaged in another Senate committee showdown on Tuesday, with Paul implying Fauci had lied about the role the NIH played in funding research in Wuhan, China.

"You mean to tell me nobody else in our country is qualified to do the same job he has been doing?" said Donalds. "I don't think so. The reality is he's a creature of Washington. He's not going anywhere. This administration is not going to get rid of him because he's going to sing the company line. It's that simple."

Donalds also slammed the Texas Democrats who left their state to block a quorum from voting on election reform, saying they believe the end justifies their means even if it means there are people in the nation's capital catching COVID-19 from some of them.

"They would prefer that as opposed to actually doing their job in Texas and making sure we have sound voting laws," said Donalds. "If they stayed there, did their job, and even voted no, but Texas passed the bill anyway, people would actually see that what the Texas legislature is doing actually empowers more voters to go and vote and actually secures the process."

But instead, the lawmakers had a "superspreader event on their private plane" and are now "moving COVID all over Washington D.C." rather than returning to their own capital and going back to work," said Donalds.

"This is a sad look at what's happened frankly, to the Democrat Party in 2021," said Donalds. "They have gone off the deep end. If you had Republicans who even tried to do something like this, it would be wall-to-wall coverage on the major news networks about how we were derelict in our duty ... it's a massive double standard. It should never be tolerated."

He added that there are many bills coming up that he doesn't like, but "you don't see me not coming to D.C. and doing my job."

Donalds also talked about the protests in Cuba, and said the White House's idea to get rid the embargo against the Cuban government is the wrong way to go.

"If you get rid of the embargo, all you're going to do is empower the regime," he said. "The people are not going to get the aid. The regime is going to take it. They're going to take it and it's going to allow them to increase their power on the island of Cuba."

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV’s including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here