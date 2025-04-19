Pastor Jim Garlow to Newsmax: God Saved Trump in Butler

Speaking to Newsmax from the White House's new Faith Office, pastor Jim Garlow suggested that after the assassination attempt on President Donald Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania, the leader of the free world came away with a renewed faith in God.

"I think God not only saved him, but that event in Butler, Pennsylvania, changed him," Garlow told "Saturday Report."

"I think he's a renewed person coming out of that. What he did in terms of the proclamation for Easter when I think of one year ago, how heartbroken we were when the then President Biden declared this transgender visibility day, or whatever it was, and now we have a president proclamation with a proclamation as he gave, not only declaring who Jesus was when he went through in the crucifixion and the resurrection, but calling for an outpouring of the Holy Spirit upon our nation, which we would all long for."