Bloomberg Poll: Trump Leads Biden in Swing States

Wednesday, 22 May 2024 01:16 PM EDT

Former President Donald Trump leads President Joe Biden 48% to 44% across the seven swing states included in a Bloomberg News/Morning Consult poll released on Wednesday.

In the "Blue Wall" battleground states of Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, Biden and the former president are separated by no more than 2 percentage points.

Biden has also gained ground from last month in each of the competitive Sun Belt states, narrowing Trump's lead in North Carolina to 7 percentage points, to 5 points in Arizona, and 3 in Georgia. The two candidates are now polling even in Nevada.

Other results from the survey include:

  • If other presidential candidates are included in the survey, Trump would get 44%, Biden 40%, independent Robert F. Kennedy Jr. 7% and no one else would receive more than 1%.
  • Only 42% of respondents have a favorable impression of Biden, while 41% hold a very unfavorable impression of him.
  • Those participating in the survey hold a slightly more favorable impression of Trump, at 45%, but those who have a very unfavorable impression of him is also higher, at 44%
  • Respondents have a more favorable impression of Republicans in Congress, at 48% than they do of Democrats on Capitol Hill, who were at only 45%.
  • When asked what they considered the single most important issue when voting in November's presidential election, the number one answer among participants was the economy at 35%, followed by immigration at 14% and democracy at 10%.
  • Next on the list of most important issues was abortion at 9% Senior Services (such as Social Security and Medicare) at 7% and healthcare at 4%. No other issue received more than 3%.

The survey was carried out online among 4,962 registered voters in seven swing states (Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin) from May 7-13. The aggregated data across the seven swing states were weighted to approximate a target sample of swing-state registered voters based on gender, age, race/ethnicity, marital status, home ownership, 2020 presidential vote and state.

The statistical margin of error is plus or minus 1 percentage point across the seven states.

