Sen. Cornyn to Newsmax: Trump Peaking at the Right Time

Former President Donald Trump is “peaking at the right time” and “all of our Senate candidates are very close to President Trump in terms of their polling,” says Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas.

“They're not as well known, but that gap should close. And the fact is that the people who are voting for President Trump are not likely to vote for the Democrat for the Senate,” Cornyn told Newsmax TV’s “America Right Now.”

“What we need to do is make sure they vote in all of these top races, not just for President Trump, but if we see that that happen, the sort of voter turnout we're seeing, the positive polling and the trend numbers look very positive toward the likelihood of having a Republican majority in the Senate. President Trump's going to need a Republican majority to work with him,” he added.

The numbers “seem to be headed in a positive direction” 19 days before the presidential election, said Cornyn, as “most polling shows that people believe the country is heading in the wrong direction.”

Vice President Kamala Harris, he said, “certainly doesn't seem to be offering them any hope for a new direction.”

“These polls are very close,” he told Newsmax.

“We know the polls can be a little misleading … They're a snapshot and maybe indicate some trends. But to me, the most positive thing for President Trump and our Republican candidates for the Senate is the trend.

“And here we are roughly 19 days before the election, and the numbers seem to be heading in a positive direction. And as far as Kamala Harris and Democratic candidates, I would be worried if I were them,” he added.

On how he would lead differently if elected Senate Majority Leader, Cornyn told Newsmax: “We need to be unified because when we're not, it's just a gift to the Democrats, and we become far less effective.

“If President Trump is elected, as I expect him to be, then I look forward to another four years of working with him and his administration, doing some really important things. We know the confirmation of federal judges has been a priority previously, and I think it should be. Again, I would be shocked if President Trump doesn't have the chance to nominate one or two new Supreme Court justices.

“And then there is the tax increase that Democrats are cheering for; multitrillion dollar tax increase with the expiration of some of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act provisions that we got passed in 2017 with President Trump. But the other part of it that is, I think, really cries out for change. And where we need to lead is in the fiscal responsibility. We need to get Elon Musk to come help all of us do a better job of spending the taxpayer dollar and we also need to reestablish deterrence around the world. Right now, it's the most dangerous world we've seen since World War two. And I don't think it's an accident that it's under Joe Biden, who withdrew from Afghanistan, left everybody high and dry.”

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com