Trump: Colorado Will Be 'Taken Over by Migrants' if I Lose

Former President Donald Trump Saturday warned Colorado voters Saturday that if he doesn't win their state in November, their state will be "taken over by migrants" and their governor, Democrat Jared Polis, will be "sent fleeing."

"Colorado began the threat to democracy against me, where they tried to unconstitutionally remove me from the ballot," Trump said during his rally Saturday at the Central Wisconsin Airport in Mosinee, Wisconsin, which aired live on Newsmax and simulcast on the Newsmax2 online streaming platform. "I was the leading person in the whole country, leading everybody by a lot."

The push was at the behest of Polis, but "many people in Colorado were absolutely angry," including Democrats and liberals, said Trump.

The now-GOP nominee said the Supreme Court ruled in his favor and Polis "had no idea what to do or say, never apologized, never did anything."

But now, because Polis is a "radical governor" who has no clue how to solve immigration in his state, the residents are in trouble, said Trump.

Polis last month denied that Venezuelan gang members are taking over apartment buildings in a Denver suburb despite video footage, police reports, and the city's mayor confirming their actions.

"I mean, in Colorado, they're so brazen they're taking over sections of the state, and getting them out will be a bloody story," Trump said about the situation.

But the immigrants who are entering the country illegally should have never been allowed in, he said.

"Nobody checked," he said. "Were they criminals? Were they from jails? We have them pouring out from jails. We have the worst criminals in all of these countries."

But Polis has no way to solve the problem, said Trump.

But now, Trump said that people in Colorado are incensed, not just by the immigrants but "by what this governor and his cronies had done by trying to strip the Republican Party of their candidate.​​

