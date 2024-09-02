Rep. Lopez to Newsmax: Venezuelan Gangs in Colo. 'Wild Dogs'

Rep. Greg Lopez, R-Colo., told Newsmax on Monday the time is now to act against Venezuelan gang members who have infiltrated Aurora, Colorado, a suburb of Denver.

Republican Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman reportedly said Thursday a Venezuelan gang that is likely Tren de Aragua (TdA) has taken control of several apartment complexes in the northern part of the city in what he called "a nightmare situation." Democrat Gov. Jared Polis first denied such activity, despite video footage, but has since changed his tune.

"These gangs, they operate like wild dogs," Lopez, whose fourth congressional district lies just east of Aurora, told "The Chris Salcedo Show." "They come in small cells, they attack others. They're out there looking to control an area. If you allow them to control it, they're going to breed and they're going to spread.

"Right now, it's really time for the elected leaders to remove their habitat, arrest and detain their leaders and their members to make sure they get deported. If we allow them to get a stronghold in Aurora, they'll get a stronghold in every community, and right now they're terrorizing everyone within the Hispanic community, within the surrounding areas."

Lopez blamed the situation on idealistic federal immigration policies and Colorado's designation as a sanctuary state by Polis, and Denver a sanctuary city by its former Democrat mayor, Michael Hancock, who was succeeded in 2023 by another Democrat, Mike Johnston.

"The Democrats have positive illusions of what they believe is actually happening," Lopez said. "The policies of the southern border, the policies of the governor [as] a sanctuary state, and Mayor Johnston, a sanctuary city. This is what is bringing these criminals and gangs to Colorado, and this is what they're doing.

"It's unbelievable the ability that they are not able to understand the mindset of these individuals. … This falls on the shoulders of both the governor, Vice President Kamala Harris, and the mayor of Denver."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find N ewsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com