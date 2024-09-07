Duane 'Dog' Chapman to Newsmax: Colorado Officials Guilty of 'Treason'

After two suspected members of the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua who allegedly terrorized several apartment buildings in Aurora, Colorado, were released from custody on $1,000 bond, Duane "Dog the Bounty Hunter" Chapman told Newsmax on Saturday that the state's officials are guilty of "high treason" and the amount of bond set was far too low for their crimes.

"A thousand-dollar bond means you need 100 bucks to get out of jail. I also talked to some Aurora policemen. I can't mention their names, but they say the governor there in Colorado will not let them even lay hands on them. So it's not the law enforcement's fault. It's not. It's the government officials," Chapman said during an appearance on "Saturday Report."

Chapman said that if former President Donald Trump is victorious in November, he will be a part of restoring order to America's cities.

"When the new establishment or the new system comes in, I'm going to be one of the guys that help collect all these felons and extradite them right back over to the border," he said.

