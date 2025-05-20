Rep. Murphy to Newsmax: No Cover-Up in Biden Cancer Diagnosis

Rep. Greg Murphy, R-N.C., told Newsmax on Tuesday that he wouldn't say former President Joe Biden engaged in a "cover-up" when it comes to his recent cancer diagnosis.

President Donald Trump on Monday accused the Biden family and the Biden White House of "not telling the facts" about his predecessor's recent cancer diagnosis, which was publicly announced on Sunday. When asked on "Newsline" if he thought the Bidens or their staff had engaged in a "cover-up," Murphy said, "Well, no, I really don't. I hate to use the word cover-up here because … I'm trying to really be about the facts."

Murphy added, "I think it was obviously a cover-up about his cognitive status. Good Lord, that was the greatest lie … told to the American people, but I'm understanding that they, the physician for the White House, said that he didn't need a PSA or that one wasn't ordered. Even somebody said because of cost, which is absolute nonsense."

Murphy, who was a practicing urologist prior to entering politics, said that he would not "normally screen individuals over the age of 75 for prostate cancer in the absence of symptoms, but if you have an 80-year-old or 82-year-old gentleman running for the highest office in the land, he deserves the complete workup, which included a PSA and also a rectal examination."

He continued, "And to think that any of this stuff popped up overnight, just since … he lost the election, I think is foolhardy. Was he dealing with this? Was he being treated for this months ago or even years ago? I think is purely up to conjecture."

Murphy added, "The bottom line is he has a disease now. It's metastatic. And whether it was missed or not or should have been treated earlier, really is going to be up to the physicians who took care of him."

