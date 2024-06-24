WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: trump | biden | debate | elections

Rep. Burchett to Newsmax: Trump Should Focus on Biden's 'Failures'

By    |   Monday, 24 June 2024 05:48 PM EDT

Former President Donald Trump should focus on President Joe Biden's "failures" during Thursday's debate, Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., told Newsmax.

For the first presidential debate of 2024, Trump, in his limited time to talk, should "just point out the failures" of Biden, Burchett said during a Monday appearance on "American Agenda."

The candidates only have an hour and a half, "so he'll have to focus on just a few because you can't, you can't hit them all," he said.

"And, of course, this president has been absent and will be, I think, for eight days. And there's no telling, you know, what the heck, what cocktail mix they're giving him to get him jacked up enough to be able to last an hour and a half, because you saw he had about 55 minutes during the State of the Union and he didn't make it to the end. So it's going to be interesting to watch."

Biden on Thursday arrived in Camp David, where he is preparing for the debate.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.

