Rep. D'Esposito to Newsmax: Trump 'Changed for Life'

Rep. Anthony D'Esposito, R-N.Y., told Newsmax Saturday that Republican National Convention attendees could tell it had been an emotional week for former President Donald Trump in the wake of an assassination attempt on his life.

D'Esposito, who serves on the House Homeland Security Committee, told Newsmax's "Saturday Report" it was evident "how close we really came to losing President Trump."

"You can't experience an incident like this and not be changed for life," he said.

He said Trump, after sharing the details of the shooting in his speech at the RNC in Milwaukee, pivoted to address solutions to problems facing the American people.

"That's what everyone wants to hear. Whether you're a Republican or a Democrat or an independent, you want to hear how we're going to make America better again.

"And that's exactly what President Trump laid out. And, quite frankly, that’s exactly what we did throughout this convention from day one," he said.

D'Esposito said candidates — especially those who know their districts well — should focus on the issues that matter most to their constituents.

"Talk about the issues that when our neighbors go home at night and they sit around the dinner table and talk about the things that are bothering them, that are keeping them up at night, that they're worried about for their children and grandchildren.

"Those are the issues that we need to focus on. And, quite frankly, the Republican Party is the party who has the solutions to those problems," he said.

D'Esposito also said J.D. Vance was a "great choice" for vice president because of the backstory he has to tell.

"For far too long the 40-and-under crowd has felt the Republican Party doesn't cater to them, that their voice is being heard. [Vance] is the perfect indicator that the party is open to everyone and that President Trump wants to hear the voice of everyone," he said.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!