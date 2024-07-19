Huckabee to Newsmax: RNC Speakers Did Great, Dems Only Have Abortion

On Newsmax Friday, former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee praised the slate of speakers at this week's Republican National Convention.

Speaking to "Prime News" about the convention, Huckabee stated that more so than the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump's life, "I think that what really gave it its punch was that the speakers stayed on message."

"They focused on the issues that people in America cared about. And there were some remarkable moments. Let me give you a couple. I was a little stunned when they said Amber Rose was going to be speaking at the RNC. I'm thinking, Really?

"Her speech was magnificent; she was incredible in that she just said, 'Look, I apologize for believing all this stuff that the left has been putting out about Donald Trump.' That was amazing. And then, when the president of the Teamsters spoke, I thought that was incredibly significant because the union president hadn't spoken at a Republican convention in over 120 years."

Huckabee went on to point out that the convention wasn't that of the old Republican guard; it was now representative of "Main Street," a moniker that the Democratic Party had held onto for years. And now, he stated, all they have to run on in November is abortion.

"If the only thing that they can offer to the American public is, We'll help you kill your baby, I'd hate to say that that's all I got, but that's all they've got."

