Rep. Cammack to Newsmax: Garland Contempt Vote Will Be Tabled

Rep. Kat Cammack, R-Fla., shared her thoughts with Newsmax on the House's recent actions regarding Attorney General Merrick Garland, emphasizing the likelihood of the contempt resolution being tabled.

Cammack told Newsmax on Tuesday that she supports the resolution to hold Attorney General Merrick Garland in inherent contempt of Congress but expressed concerns about the process.

"I will be supporting this resolution, this privileged resolution. However, the first thing that's going to happen is there will be a motion to table. And unfortunately, this move will get tabled, which means there ultimately will not be a vote on inherent contempt," she said.

When a motion is tabled in Congress, it effectively kills the measure.

I think that we have to really go back to the drawing board and be really strategic about how we approach this," Cammack said on "The Chris Salcedo Show."

The Republican-controlled House recently voted to hold Garland in contempt of Congress for defying subpoenas for audio recordings of President Joe Biden's interview with special counsel Robert Hur, NBC News reported. The vote was 216-207, with one Republican, Rep. David Joyce of Ohio, joining all Democrats in voting no.

In early June, CBS reported that the Justice Department would not prosecute Garland after the House voted to hold him in contempt of Congress.

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., announced on Monday that she would force a vote on a privileged resolution to have the House sergeant-at-arms forcibly bring Garland before the House by holding him in "inherent contempt" over his refusal to turn over audio of Biden's interview, The Hill reported.

"I personally support inherent contempt, Cammack added. I just wish that we would be actually getting a vote on it. That's the downside here."

