WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: kat cammack | merrick garland | contempt | vote | tabled | congress | joe biden

Rep. Cammack to Newsmax: Garland Contempt Vote Will Be Tabled

By    |   Tuesday, 25 June 2024 07:17 PM EDT

Rep. Kat Cammack, R-Fla., shared her thoughts with Newsmax on the House's recent actions regarding Attorney General Merrick Garland, emphasizing the likelihood of the contempt resolution being tabled.

Cammack told Newsmax on Tuesday that she supports the resolution to hold Attorney General Merrick Garland in inherent contempt of Congress but expressed concerns about the process.

"I will be supporting this resolution, this privileged resolution. However, the first thing that's going to happen is there will be a motion to table. And unfortunately, this move will get tabled, which means there ultimately will not be a vote on inherent contempt," she said.

When a motion is tabled in Congress, it effectively kills the measure.

I think that we have to really go back to the drawing board and be really strategic about how we approach this," Cammack said on "The Chris Salcedo Show."

The Republican-controlled House recently voted to hold Garland in contempt of Congress for defying subpoenas for audio recordings of President Joe Biden's interview with special counsel Robert Hur, NBC News reported. The vote was 216-207, with one Republican, Rep. David Joyce of Ohio, joining all Democrats in voting no.

In early June, CBS reported that the Justice Department would not prosecute Garland after the House voted to hold him in contempt of Congress.

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., announced on Monday that she would force a vote on a privileged resolution to have the House sergeant-at-arms forcibly bring Garland before the House by holding him in "inherent contempt" over his refusal to turn over audio of Biden's interview, The Hill reported.

"I personally support inherent contempt, Cammack added. I just wish that we would be actually getting a vote on it. That's the downside here."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

Jim Thomas

Jim Thomas is a writer based in Indiana. He holds a bachelor's degree in Political Science, a law degree from U.I.C. Law School, and has practiced law for more than 20 years.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Rep. Kat Cammack, R-Fla., shared her thoughts with Newsmax on the House's recent actions regarding Attorney General Merrick Garland, emphasizing the likelihood of the contempt resolution being tabled.
kat cammack, merrick garland, contempt, vote, tabled, congress, joe biden, interview
341
2024-17-25
Tuesday, 25 June 2024 07:17 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved