Texas Father to Newsmax: Judge Stripped Me of All Parental Rights

Texas father Jeff Younger told Newsmax on Tuesday that after five years of a lengthy courtroom battle over the pending chemical castration of his son, California Judge Mark Juhas stripped him "of all parental rights."

In 2019, Younger's ex-wife Ann Georgulas wanted his then 7-year-old child to start receiving hormone replacement therapy. Last week, Younger posted on X that he had lost his case, writing, "I lost all parental rights to my sons. Goodbye, boys. Perhaps, we will meet when you are adults. California Judge Juhas gave my ex-wife authority to castrate my son, James."

Younger said his wife originally wanted to transition her son as far back as 2015 when the boy was 3 years old, which ultimately initiated the divorce.

Younger, 59, said Texas Judge Mary Brown did not implement the initial jury verdict to give him 50/50 custody of their sons and "sent me to supervised visitation where I could not change my son out of a dress, I had to affirm him as a girl, and I was not allowed to pray with him."

"I did not go to those supervised visitations, and on that basis, they allowed my son to move to California to be chemically castrated. I took it up to the Texas Supreme Court which you would think would be conservative, but they ruled against me and allowed my son to move to California," Younger said during an appearance on "Wake Up America."

The father from Texas said the new judge in California denied him all discovery, "so I never received any evidence, and I never received an independent medical exam for my son."

"But in the end, the judge stripped me of all parental rights — all contact has to be supervised, even phone calls, I must affirm my son is a girl, and I don't get any visitation that is not supervised," Younger concluded.

