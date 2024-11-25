WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: san jose | volleyball | trans

Judge Sides with San Jose State Volleyball in Motion to Ban Trans Player

Judge Sides with San Jose State Volleyball in Motion to Ban Trans Player
Reuters

Monday, 25 November 2024 03:28 PM EST

A federal judge in Colorado ruled Monday that San Jose State can compete at the upcoming Mountain West Conference tournament in Las Vegas after a dispute involving a transgender athlete.

According to Front Office Sports, at least a dozen Mountain West conference players, including San Jose State's Brook Slusser, filed suit against the conference, its commissioner Gloria Nevarez and San Jose State administrators, as well as Spartans coach Todd Kress.

Multiple teams elected not to play against San Jose State this season amid claims the team had a transgender player. Mountain West schools Utah State, Nevada, Boise State and Wyoming refused to play the Spartans, resulting in forfeits. Nonconference opponent Southern Utah also elected to forfeit.

The Utah State program joined as a plaintiff in the lawsuit, according to the Front Office Sports report.

An unidentified San Jose State player, who has been with the program since 2022, was named in the filing. That player has not said she is transgender. Neither San Jose State nor the Mountain West Conference have said anything about the player's gender.

Judge Kato Crews cited NCAA Title IX policy that prohibits discrimination against transgender people.

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, the Mountain West Conference had already implemented a policy that transgender women can compete if tests show levels of testosterone normal for females. The schools that forfeited to the Spartans had already agreed on the rules pertaining to trans players' eligibility, the judge noted.

The judge also questioned the timing of the emergency injunction, which was filed just before the conference tournament regarding a matter that had been established at the start of the season.

According to the Chronicle report, an appeal could be heard by the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Denver.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
A federal judge in Colorado ruled Monday that San Jose State can compete at the upcoming Mountain West Conference tournament in Las Vegas after a dispute involving a transgender athlete.
san jose, volleyball, trans
292
2024-28-25
Monday, 25 November 2024 03:28 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved