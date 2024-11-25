WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: nancy mace | transgender | military | policy | donald trump | biden administration | hypocrisy

Rep. Mace to Newsmax: Trans Military Policy Is 'Hypocrisy'

By    |   Monday, 25 November 2024 07:58 PM EST

Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., applauded the report that President-elect Donald Trump is poised to — once again — reinstate a ban on transgender people in the military, telling Newsmax on Monday that the Biden administration's policy is "total hypocrisy."

Mace graduated from the Citadel but was not eligible to join the military because she's "been on Adderall or Ritalin all my life." But in Biden's military, being on gender transition medication is not disqualifying, even though trans soldiers on those meds are not deployable.

"It's total hypocrisy," Mace said on "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE." "Yet if you are a gender-confused man, cross-dresser, whatever, they'll let you in the military and, oh by the way, the government will pay for your sex change. It doesn't add up."

However, Trump is reportedly set to ban transgender people from serving in the military, just as he did in 2019, via executive order possibly as soon as Jan. 20, the day he's sworn into office.

"We want killers. We want people who are meant for combat," Mace said. "If you're on these gender hormones, you're not deployable. So why are we bringing people into the military you can't deploy? I'm scratching my head. We're better than this, we're stronger than this."

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


