Ed Dept Applauds N.H., Wis. for Trans Athlete Bans

By    |   Saturday, 22 February 2025 11:15 AM EST

The Department of Education congratulated Wisconsin and New Hampshire for banning genetic males from competing in women's high school athletics.

"We applaud these entities for recognizing President [Donald] Trump's leadership in protecting women and girls from biological male competitors, and for recognizing that this is the appropriate and correct understanding of Title IX," Craig Trainor, the acting assistant secretary for civil rights, said in a statement. "We expect other interscholastic athletic associations will follow suit immediately."

On Wednesday, according to The Washington Times, Wisconsin's Interscholastic Athletic Association formally revised its policy to align with Trump's Feb. 5 executive order, Keeping Men Out of Women's Sports, ensuring that only students designated female at birth can participate in girls' competitions.

Likewise, New Hampshire's Interscholastic Athletic Association followed a similar path after Trump's executive order, officially suspending its prior policy that allowed students to compete based on gender identity. The shift was triggered in part after Republican Gov. Chris Sununu signed a state law last July barring biological boys from competing in girls' sports from grades five through 12.

Nick Koutsobinas

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

