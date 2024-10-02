WATCH TV LIVE

Pollster Cahaly to Newsmax: 'Hidden Voters' Favor Trump

By    |   Wednesday, 02 October 2024 09:59 PM EDT

Chief pollster Robert Cahaly of the Trafalgar Group told Newsmax Wednesday that "hidden voters," people who don't openly declare their support for Trump in traditional polling methods but ultimately vote for him, continue to skew polls regarding Donald Trump's support.

"The reasoning has changed," Cahaly said on "Prime News." "In 2016 and maybe in 2020, it was kind of the shame factor. But now, with this feeling that a lot of people have that the Justice Department is being weaponized, that people are out to hurt Trump ... whether it's real or not doesn't matter. In their heads, it's real."

"They don't want their name on a list," Cahaly said.

To address this issue, the Trafalgar Group has been using specialized methods to identify hidden voters.

"We're employing some devices to figure that out," he explained, adding that the data shows a "significant amount of potential hidden vote."

"We see it strongest in Pennsylvania of any state we've polled," Cahaly said.

While many polls might not account for the hidden voter factor, Cahaly said it is a critical component in understanding Trump's actual level of support.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


